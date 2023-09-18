FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots entered Sunday night’s game against the Dolphins without two of their three Jones corners, as Jack and Jonathan were sidelined with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Well, the third went down early in the second quarter.

Marcus Jones suffered a shoulder injury while trying to stop Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who caught a short pass and ran for 28 yards. New England later ruled the second-year corner “questionable” to return.

You can click here to watch the play.

Obviously, losing Jones would deal another tough blow to an already banged-up Patriots secondary. Third-year pro Shaun Wade likely would see an increase in usage if Jones is forced to miss any time.

Follow NESN.com for additional updates from Patriots-Dolphins, including the latest on Jones.