FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots entered Sunday night’s game against the Dolphins without two of their three Jones corners, as Jack and Jonathan were sidelined with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Well, the third went down early in the second quarter.

Marcus Jones suffered a shoulder injury while trying to stop Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who caught a short pass and ran for 28 yards. New England later ruled the second-year corner “questionable” to return.

You can click here to watch the play.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 9/17, 11:17pm
Miami Dolphins
MIA
-129
0
Sun 9/17, 8:20 PM
MIA -1.5 O/U 45.5
Matchup Stats
24
Final
nfl Odds
17
New England Patriots
NE
0
+110

Obviously, losing Jones would deal another tough blow to an already banged-up Patriots secondary. Third-year pro Shaun Wade likely would see an increase in usage if Jones is forced to miss any time.

Follow NESN.com for additional updates from Patriots-Dolphins, including the latest on Jones.

More Football:

Nine Thoughts On Patriots’ Primetime Loss To Dolphins

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images