FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s bound to be plenty of Tom Brady apparel in the stands at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Even a New England Patriots player decided to join the party and donned a Brady-inspired t-shirt during warmups with the franchise set to honor the legendary quarterback via a halftime ceremony.

But Mack Wilson’s wardrobe choice came with a little bit of a twist. The Patriots linebacker’s t-shirt highlighted the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s accomplishments with the Patriots and also prominently featured Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey.

Patriots LB Mack Wilson rocking the Tom Brady shirt during pregame today.#ForeverNE | #NFL pic.twitter.com/rfq1aPW1Pk — NESN (@NESN) September 10, 2023

It’s a rather strange choice by Wilson to have a large print of Brady in a Buccaneers uniform on his shirt. Most Patriots fans probably want to forget that Brady left the organization in free agency after the 2019 season and went on to win Super Bowl LV while New England hasn’t won a playoff game since his departure.

Wilson’s shirt ended up being a tribute to Brady but also served as a reminder of how things have gone for the Patriots by letting the future Hall of Famer walk.