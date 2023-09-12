With two open spots on their practice squad, the Patriots are taking a closer look at a developmental quarterback.

Former Saints and Eagles QB Ian Book is scheduled to work out for New England on Wednesday, according to a report Tuesday from The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

Book spent last season as Philadelphia’s third-string signal-caller behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew. The Eagles released him during final roster cuts, and he had a workout with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Notre Dame product was drafted in the fourth round by New Orleans in 2021 and started one game as a rookie, going 12-for-20 for 135 yards with two interceptions.

The Patriots currently have starter Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe on their 53-man roster. They promoted Zappe from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Eagles after placing Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list.

New England claimed Corral, a second-year QB out of Ole Miss, off waivers from Carolina on Aug. 31. He reportedly left the team without notice late last week, prompting his move to that seldom-used list.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called Corral’s situation “a personal matter” and would not comment on it, saying only that the team was in contact with the QB.

Undrafted rookie quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham also is on the Patriots’ P-squad.

The Patriots are scheduled to return to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare to host the Miami Dolphins on “Sunday Night Football.”