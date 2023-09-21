Patriots Reportedly Sign Rookie To Boost Depth At Depleted Position

With two cornerbacks sidelined and another on the mend, the New England Patriots made two signings Thursday to bolster that position group.

The Patriots filled the two open spots on their practice squad by signing a pair of free agent corners.

One was journeyman veteran Breon Borders, who has spent time with more than a third of the franchises in the NFL. The other was a player with far less pro experience: Azizi Hearn, according to a report from the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Hearn is an undrafted rookie whose college career included stints at Arizona, Wyoming and UCLA. At UCLA, he played with fifth-round Patriots draft pick Atonio Mafi and for head coach Chip Kelly, who has a longstanding relationship with Bill Belichick. Hearn started 37 games as a collegian, including six with the Bruins last season.

The 24-year-old gained another New England connection this offseason. After going undrafted, Hearn landed in Las Vegas, where he spent the summer playing under Josh McDaniels and the slew of other ex-Patriots on the Raiders’ coaching staff.

Hearn appeared in all three preseason games for McDaniels’ squad, tallying eight tackles and a fumble recovery in his unofficial NFL debut. The Raiders released him in August ahead of final roster cuts.

Borders and Hearn both made their Patriots practice debuts Thursday.

Here are the two new Patriots. No. 35 appears to be CB Breon Borders. No. 42 as of yet unidentified. pic.twitter.com/N1cmt1WbL7 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 21, 2023

The signings came amid uncertainty surrounding the status of second-year cornerback Marcus Jones, who left Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury and hasn’t practiced since.

The Patriots also are without fellow 2022 draftee Jack Jones, who must remain on injured reserve for at least two more weeks. Veteran Jonathan Jones also missed Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, though he’s been able to practice in a limited capacity this week.

The Patriots are preparing for a Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.