The Patriots’ first Week 3 injury report held no surprises — with one exception.
Defensive lineman Christian Barmore was limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a knee issue. His status will be worth monitoring as the week progresses.
Marcus Jones was the only true non-participant after suffering a shoulder injury during last Sunday’s home loss to the Miami Dolphins. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also was absent, but only because he and his fiancee celebrated the birth of a baby girl on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s practice also saw cornerback Jonathan Jones and offensive linemen Trent Brown and Sidy Sow all return to the field. They all were limited, but their returns are encouraging ahead of this Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets.
Here’s the Patriots’ full Wednesday injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Davon Godchaux, Personal
CB Marcus Jones, Shoulder
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Trent Brown, Concussion
OL Sidy Sow, Concussion
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
G Cole Strange, Knee
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
Story continues below advertisement
Live Odds
Final ScoreUpdated Wed 9/20, 5:02pm
As for the Jets, they listed four players as limited and four as non-participants.
Here’s their full list:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Tony Adams, Hamstring
T Duane Brown, Shoulder, Hip
DL John Franklin-Myers, Hip
K Greg Zuerlein, Groin
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Mekhi Becton, Knee
CB Michael Carter, Elbow
RB Breece Hall, Knee
LB Quincy Williams, Knee
Story continues below advertisement
The two teams will kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. New England is 0-2, while New York is 1-1.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images