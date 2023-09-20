The Patriots’ first Week 3 injury report held no surprises — with one exception.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore was limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a knee issue. His status will be worth monitoring as the week progresses.

Marcus Jones was the only true non-participant after suffering a shoulder injury during last Sunday’s home loss to the Miami Dolphins. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also was absent, but only because he and his fiancee celebrated the birth of a baby girl on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s practice also saw cornerback Jonathan Jones and offensive linemen Trent Brown and Sidy Sow all return to the field. They all were limited, but their returns are encouraging ahead of this Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets.

Here’s the Patriots’ full Wednesday injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Davon Godchaux, Personal

CB Marcus Jones, Shoulder

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Trent Brown, Concussion

OL Sidy Sow, Concussion

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

WR DeVante Parker, Knee

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

G Cole Strange, Knee

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

As for the Jets, they listed four players as limited and four as non-participants.

Here’s their full list:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Tony Adams, Hamstring

T Duane Brown, Shoulder, Hip

DL John Franklin-Myers, Hip

K Greg Zuerlein, Groin

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Mekhi Becton, Knee

CB Michael Carter, Elbow

RB Breece Hall, Knee

LB Quincy Williams, Knee

The two teams will kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. New England is 0-2, while New York is 1-1.