FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s looking more and more like Marcus Jones won’t be available for Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets.

The second-year corner wasn’t spotted at Thursday’s New England Patriots practice, marking his second missed practice of the week. A shoulder injury forced Jones from last Sunday’s home loss to the Miami Dolphins and he was ruled out after halftime.

Rookie offensive lineman Sidy Sow also was present during the media-access portion of Thursday’s practice. He’s been absent since suffering a concussion during the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cornerbacks Azizi Hearn and Breon Borders did participate Thursday after signing to fill New England’s two open practice squad spots. They were wearing No.s 42 and 35, respectively.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also was back on the field after skipping Wednesday’s session. He and his fiancée celebrated the birth of a baby girl Tuesday.

The Patriots will practice again Friday before holding a closed walkthrough Saturday. They’re scheduled to visit the Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images