FOXBORO, Mass. — The good news: The Patriots had perfect practice attendance Wednesday for the first time since last season.

Every member of New England’s 53-man roster and practice squad was present and in uniform as the team continued its preparations for Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

The not-so-good news: One of the Patriots’ top pass-catchers appeared to be operating at less than 100%.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker, who missed two practices last week, hardly participated during the open media portion of Wednesday’s session. Parker did not take any reps in early positional drills and was not wearing gloves.

The Patriots will release their first injury report of the new season Wednesday afternoon, but Parker’s lack of activity sparked questions about whether he’ll be available for Week 1. Multiple reports last week indicated he is not dealing with a serious injury, but even a minor ailment could prevent him from suiting up against Philadelphia.

Losing Parker, who led the Patriots in yards per catch last season (17.4), likely would push summer standout Kendrick Bourne into the starting lineup alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and could result in increased roles for sixth-round rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

It also could prompt New England to rely more on two-tight end sets with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, which should be a prominent feature of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s scheme regardless.

It’s too early, though, to make any determination about Parker’s status for Sunday. The same goes for starting guards Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange, who both are recovering from injuries that wiped out all or most of their respective summers.

Onwenu was seen speaking with members of the Patriots’ training staff early in Wednesday’s practice before strapping his helmet back on and returning to drills.

The Patriots are scheduled to practice again Thursday and Friday before welcoming the defending NFC champions to town for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.