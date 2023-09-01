The New England Patriots were presented with the only “problem” an NFL team is okay with having during training camp.

They had too many wide receivers that looked worthy of a roster spot.

In trimming the roster down prior to Tuesday afternoon, Bill Belichick and company had no choice but to retain rookie wideouts Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. The pair were drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and earned not only a spot on the roster, but seemingly one in New England’s offensive plans early in the season.

Douglas and Boutte will enter as the fourth and fifth wideouts on the depth chart early but could leapfrog veterans with continued improvement during the season. It essentially happened already, with Tyquan Thornton headed to injured reserve — essentially as a way for the Patriots to prolong his rehab and open up a spot to fit others on the roster.

Story continues below advertisement

The rise for both was impressive, even for their teammates.

“Honestly it’s a blessing. They worked really hard… Those guys — well-deserved.” Patriots wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte

“It’s cool, man,” Patriots wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster told reporters Thursday. “Honestly it’s a blessing. They worked really hard. Two young rookies that came in and made great plays and contributed to our offense. Those guys — well-deserved.”

It was one thing to show up on the field in camp, but Smith-Schuster pointed toward their acumen in the classroom when asked how the duo had impressed him.

Story continues below advertisement

“Honestly, being able to get the playbook down,” Smith-Schuster said. “Like, for myself, I had troubles doing it too, and for these guys to come in, (they’re) very, very smart. In a place like this, your IQ has to be really high, and I can definitely see that. Those guys are doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Douglas figures to have an immediate role with the Patriots, despite suffering a minor injury at the end of camp. In the time he has been on the field, the 22-year-old has drawn comparisons to Tyreek Hill and has been praised by quarterback Mac Jones and national media outlets. His ability to read leverage from the slot is something that will allow him to play well early on in Bill O’Brien’s system, especially if New England chooses to stick with just two tight ends on the roster.

He might even be able to make you some money.

Boutte could take a bit more time. It took an extremely strong final push in camp for the 21-year-old to lock down a spot, as he looks like the fifth man in a five-man group. That doesn’t matter though, because the LSU product has drawn plenty of praise of his own — including from Belichick.