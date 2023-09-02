Proud Alum: Celtics’ Derrick White Goes Nuts After Colorado Upset

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White attended the University of Colorado in 2016 and 2017.

In the time since his college days ended, White would go on to graduate, get drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, be traded to the Celtics and make an appearance in the NBA Finals! The Colorado football team has gone 19-35 and failed to win a bowl game.

So, you can probably understand why he went crazy after the Buffaloes knocked off the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday.

It was quite the day for Colorado, who not only beat the defending Fiesta Bowl champions but saw Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders shoot up the Heisman Trophy betting board. Hunter recorded 11 receptions for 119 yards on offense while pitching in an interception and three tackles on defense in a 129-snap effort. Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns while completing 38-of-47 pass attempts.

Colorado running back Dylan Edwards was perhaps the best of everyone, totaling 159 all-purpose yards and scoring four total touchdowns.

That is impressive.

The Celtics are surely hoping some of that Prime Time magic will rub off on White while he’s out in Denver.