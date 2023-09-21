Red Sox See Trevor Story Taking Active Role In Turnaround

There’s no doubt that Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story’s first two seasons in Boston didn’t go to plan.

The 30-year-old still hasn’t completed a full season with the club, appearing in 129 total games since joining the Red Sox in early 2022. In that span, he’s slashed .222/.281/.396 with 18 home runs, 31 doubles and 76 RBIs.

That’s not going to get it done, which is something everyone is aware of. That’s why Story is looking to take an active role in helping the Red Sox turn things around.

Story reportedly will be hosting a camp this offseason, inviting a number of Red Sox players — both on and off the 40-man roster — for a week of workouts near his Dallas-area home. It was something Troy Tulowitzki did for Story and others while they were members of the Colorado Rockies, and can only serve to build a greater sense of continuity in Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

“His interest is to win,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “He didn’t come here just to play baseball. He came here to win championships. He wants to be involved. He’s all-in. He wants to be better. He knows that he needs to be better, too, for us to be a good team.”

The camp will notably include minor leaguers like Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke and Mikey Romero — all of whom Story met while rehabbing from elbow surgery this season.

In short, Story isn’t going to selfishly cash his checks without doing everything he can to aid Boston in its pursuit of a championship.

“He’s the complete opposite of that,” teammate Rob Refsnyder told Speier. “Everyone in here loves and respects Trevor like crazy. He’s a great example of leadership.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox, who were eliminated from postseason contention Wednesday, will have to finish things out on the diamond before Story can get everyone together. Boston will begin a stretch run of nine games Friday when it hosts the White Sox.

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.