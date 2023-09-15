Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Boston Stacks With Lefties

The Boston Red Sox will hit the road Friday, looking to get off the schneid against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Brayan Bello will toe the rubber for Boston, opposing Toronto starter José Berríos with a ton of lefties playing the field behind him.

The Red Sox went heavy on the left-handed hitters Friday, deploying six against Berríos in an attempt to take advantage of his struggles against southpaws this season. The 29-year-old has given up 15 homers against left-handed hitters — who have an OPS .200 points higher than righties off of him.

Alex Verdugo will return to the leadoff spot with Ceddanne Rafaela getting the night off. Rafael Devers, Justin Turner, Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida will follow him, with Turner taking the DH spot and Yoshida in left field.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilyer Abreu will stay in center field, while Trevor Story returns to shortstop to combine with Luis Urías as Boston’s double-play combo. Reese McGuire will do the catching for Bello, who has the advantage of facing six Toronto right-handers.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Blue Jays:

BOSTON RED SOX (73-72)

Alex Verdugo RF

Rafael Devers 3B

Justin Turner DH

Triston Casas 1B

Masataka Yoshida LF

Wilyer Abreu CF

Trevor Story SS

Reese McGuire C

Luis Urías 2B

Brayan Bello, RHP (12-8, 3.68 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (73-72)

George Springer RF

Bo Bichette SS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B

Davis Schneider DH

Cavan Biggio 2B

Matt Chapman 3B

Kevin Kiermaier CF

Alejandro Kirk C

Daulton Varsho LF

José Berríos, RHP (10-10, 3.63 ERA)