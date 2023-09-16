Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Wilyer Abreu Leads Off, Adam Duvall Starts

The Red Sox aim to bounce back and get back over .500 when they take on the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

Toronto shut out Boston in the series opener Friday, but Brayan Bello showed why he is set up to be the future ace of the Red Sox. Current ace Chris Sale will get the start Saturday opposite Chris Bassitt. Sale is coming off a loss against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 9.

Triston Casas initially was back in the lineup after a late scratch Friday due to a sore right shoulder. But he was a late scratch again Saturday.

Adam Duvall returns to the lineup and will start at left field with Wilyer Abreu in the leadoff spot and starting at center field. Masataka Yoshida will be the designated hitter, and Justin Turner will start again at first base. Connor Wong starts at catcher, batting at the bottom of the order.

First pitch for Red Sox-Blue Jays is scheduled at 3:07 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 2 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (74-74)

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, 1B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Adam Duvall, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Trevor Story, SS

Luis Urías, 2B,

Connor Wong, C

Chris Sale, LHP (6-4, 4.88 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (81-67)

George Springer, RF

Bo Bichette, SS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Davis Schneider, DH

Santiago Espinal, 2B

Whit Merrifield, LF

Matt Chapman, 3B

Alejandro Kirk, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Chris Bassitt, RHP (14-8, 3.83 ERA)