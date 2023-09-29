Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Justin Turner, Rob Refsnyder Start

The Red Sox aim to end a five-game losing skid when they take on the Orioles at Fenway Park on Friday.

Baltimore shutout Boston, 2-0, in the series opener Thursday, and the O’s celebrated their 100th win and their American League East crown after losing 110 games two seasons prior.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound opposite John Means, and the Red Sox right-hander can move a game over .500 with a win. He also can build a case to be a starter next season with a solid outing Friday.

Manager Alex Cora made multiple moves to Boston’s starting lineup. Masataka Yoshida will get the night off with Justin Turner back at designated hitter. A matchup against a southpaw means Rob Refsnyder will slot in at left field in place of Wilyer Abreu. Adam Duvall will start at right field in place of Alex Verdugo and Pablo Reyes starts at second base.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch for Red Sox-Orioles is scheduled at 7:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch full coverage of the matchup on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the full starting lineups for both sides below.

BOSTON RED SOX (76-83)

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Adam Duvall, RF

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Connor Wong, C

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (100-59)

Cedric Mullins, CF

Adley Rutschman, C

Ryan O’Hearn, DH

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Heston Kjerstad, RF

Austin Hays, LF

Adam Frazier, 2B

Ramón Urías, 3B

Jorge Mateo, SS