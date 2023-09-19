The Boston Red Sox will have Alex Verdugo, Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida back in the starting lineup when they take on the Texas Rangers in the middle game of their three-game set Tuesday night.

Boston enters the contest fresh of a 4-2 victory Monday night. Texas, which remains in the hunt for the American League West title, has lost four straight games.

Verdugo, who will lead off, will return to his post in right field while Turner and Yoshida will bat third and fourth, respectively.

Boston will give the ball to right-hander Tanner Houck while Texas will counter with veteran Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi recorded a 3.55 ERA in his last six starts and the Rangers won four of those contests.

First pitch from Globe Life Field is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (75-76)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, CF

Trevor Story, SS

Connor Wong, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Luis Urias, 2B

Tanner Houck, RHP (5-9, 4.94 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (82-68)

Marcus Semien, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Josh Jung, 3B

Robbie Grossman, RF

Adolis Garcia, RF

Jonah Heim, C

Leody Taveras, CF

Evan Carter, LF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (11-4, 2.96 ERA)