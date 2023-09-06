The Boston Red Sox will try for a series victory against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night.

Boston dropped the middle game of the three-game set in extra innings Tuesday night.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will keep a majority of the lineup the same while getting Wilyer Abreu back into the leadoff spot and substituting Trevor Story in for Ceddanne Rafaela. Abreu will play center field while Story starts at shortstop.

Alex Verdugo will miss a third consecutive game as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta will earn the start while the Rays counter with fellow right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Pivetta’s last start came Aug. 15 against the Washington Nationals before he returned to the bullpen for four straight appearances.

First pitch from The Trop is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Live Odds Final Score Updated Wed 9/6, 8:02pm

Boston Red Sox BOS +143 72-67 Tampa Bay Rays TB 84-55 -169

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Rays:

BOSTON RED SOX (72-67)

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Nick Pivetta, RHP (9-7, 4.49)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (84-55)

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Randy Arozarena, LF

Harold Ramirez, DH

Luke Raley, RF

Isaac Paredes, 3B

Osleivis Basabe, SS

Jose Siri, CF

Rene Pinto, C

Tyler Glasnow, RHP (7-5, 3.17 ERA)