The Major League Baseball season is a long one, so it makes sense for the Red Sox to enjoy their wins whenever they can get them — even if the landscape of their season isn’t looking so hot.

Boston is currently 5.5 games out of the final American League Wild-Card spot, inching closer with a win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium. It was a well-rounded effort for the Red Sox, who scored quickly and got solid pitching in the early and late portions of the game.

Oh yeah, it also broke a five-game losing skid and gave Alex Cora’s squad their first win in a week.

“I was joking with (Justin Turner), like, ‘Man, that’s how it feels (to win),'” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… It’s been tough. It’s been tough. It’s been the other way around, where (the opponent) will score early and we have to scramble. So, at least for one night, it felt good.

“It was the other way around. We put pressure on them right away and we got to the bullpen, like I said before the game. Now we have a chance to win the series tomorrow.”

This victory was just the latest in a bunch that have fallen into that exact category. The Red Sox have been one of the best teams in baseball when they start fast, going 25-3 when they score five or more runs in the last two months — the fourth-best record in the majors over that span, according to BostonSportsInf on X, formerly known as Twitter. In games where they’ve scored four or fewer runs, they’re the seventh-worst team in baseball at 6-27.

So, if you’re keeping track at home, start rooting for Boston to eclipse that five run mark.

Here are more notes from Saturday night’s Red Sox-Royals game:

— Cora secured his 432nd win as Red Sox manager Saturday, matching John Farrell for sixth most in franchise history. He needs 34 victories to move into sole possession of fifth place.

— Triston Casas improved his hitting streak to nine games in the victory, belting a two-run home run in the first inning to get things out of the way early.

He’s been one of the best hitters in baseball over the second half of the season, calling his own shots along the way.

— The Red Sox have homered in 20 of their last 21 games, including each of their last 19 games, according to Red Sox statistician J.P. Long. Casas extending the streak, making it 33 total over that span.

— Alex Verdugo came within a home run of the cycle, failing to win New England residents free furniture. We’re sure the Red Sox will take his 3-for-5 night from the plate, however.

— The Red Sox and Royals will wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon.