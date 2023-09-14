The Boston Red Sox will try to even up their four-game series with the New York Yankees when the two clubs take the diamond at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

Boston is fresh off a 5-0 victory against New York on Thursday afternoon, the first game of the day-night doubleheader. The Bronx Bombers took the first two games of the series during a doubleheader Tuesday.

Alex Verdugo will return to Boston’s starting nine for the the series finale. Verdugo will play his usual right field and bat third behind shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela and designated hitter Rafael Devers.

Justin Turner will start the game on the bench.

The Red Sox will give the ball to right-hander Nick Robertson while the Yankees will counter with right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and you can watch it on FOX.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (74-72)

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Rafael Devers, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Luis Urias, 3B

Nick Robertson, RHP (0-1, 6.06 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (73-73)

DJ LeMahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, DH

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Giancarlo Stanton, LF

Estevan Florial, CF

Anthony Volpe, SS

Oswald Peraza, 3B

Oswaldo Cabrera, RF

Kyle Higashioka, C

Clarke Schmidt, RHP (9-8, 4.54 ERA)