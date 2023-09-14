The Boston Red Sox will try to even up their four-game series with the New York Yankees when the two clubs take the diamond at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

Boston is fresh off a 5-0 victory against New York on Thursday afternoon, the first game of the day-night doubleheader. The Bronx Bombers took the first two games of the series during a doubleheader Tuesday.

Alex Verdugo will return to Boston’s starting nine for the the series finale. Verdugo will play his usual right field and bat third behind shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela and designated hitter Rafael Devers.

Justin Turner will start the game on the bench.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox will give the ball to right-hander Nick Robertson while the Yankees will counter with right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and you can watch it on FOX.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 9/14, 5:47pm
New York Yankees
NYY
-109
73-73
Thu 9/14, 7:15 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 9.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
mlb Odds
0
Boston Red Sox
BOS
74-72
-111

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (74-72)
Ceddanne Rafaela, SS
Rafael Devers, DH
Alex Verdugo, RF
Triston Casas, 1B
Masataka Yoshida, LF
Wilyer Abreu, CF
Pablo Reyes, 2B
Reese McGuire, C
Luis Urias, 3B

Story continues below advertisement

Nick Robertson, RHP (0-1, 6.06 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (73-73)
DJ LeMahieu, 1B
Aaron Judge, DH
Gleyber Torres, 2B
Giancarlo Stanton, LF
Estevan Florial, CF
Anthony Volpe, SS
Oswald Peraza, 3B
Oswaldo Cabrera, RF
Kyle Higashioka, C

Clarke Schmidt, RHP (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

More MLB:

Red Sox Weekend Warmup: A New Era Begins In Boston

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images