The month of September got off to a rough start for the Boston Red Sox as they were dismantled by the Kanas City Royals, 13-2, at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night.

The Red Sox drop to 69-66 with their fifth straight loss while the dreadful Royals stand at 42-94.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The gas tank for James Paxton is on empty.

The left-handed pitcher looked for a bounce-back outing after struggling in his last two starts, but Paxton, who even had an extra day of rest, didn’t deliver and instead posted the second-shortest outing of his big league career.

Paxton tossed just 1 1/3 innings as he got into trouble early and often. He allowed back-to-back homers in the bottom of the first and then couldn’t make it out of the second. He allowed six runs on five hits while walking two and striking out none. In his last three starts, Paxton has surrendered 16 runs and 18 hits in a combined 9 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox seemed to have the clear pitching advantage going into the series opener with Paxton being opposed by Jordan Lyles, who entered the game with a horrendous 3-15 record and a bloated 6.51 ERA. But the Red Sox could barely touch Lyles, making matters worse.

Paxton looked to be a bright spot for the Red Sox given how he performed for the majority of this season after not pitching in the majors in a couple of years. But his recent struggles have clouded the picture of him and brought the Red Sox to a new season low.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Salvador Pérez powered Kansas City’s offensive onslaught with two home runs and four RBIs. The eight-time All-Star finished 3-for-5.

— Lyles arguably had his best performance of the season. The veteran right-hander allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking none in eight innings.

— Alex Verdugo provided the only offense for the Red Sox with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning. It was his 13th round-tripper of the season.

WAGER WATCH

