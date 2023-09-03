Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo had a big hand in snapping Boston’s five-game losing streak on Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals.

Verdugo went 3-for-5 from the plate including a leadoff triple in the top of the first inning. Rafael Devers would knock in Verdugo for the early 1-0 lead when he doubled to right.

The 27-year-old notched his 34th double of the season and a single to go along with his fifth triple and was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.

“I kind of jumped the gun on that first pitch,” Verdugo said of his last at-bat in the eighth inning, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… I was just going to try and elevate it, but (Collin Snider) threw a sinker down, I should have took it. Next time, I will.”

NESN’s Tom Caron jokingly asked the 27-year-old about the promotion from a local furniture store for any Red Sox player hitting for the cycle would allow for free furniture.

“Now I know! That’s good,” Verdugo said. “I’m looking for a house, too. So, hopefully, we can get some furniture for it, but I didn’t know that. That’s actually funny. … Hopefully there’ll be more opportunities.”

Regardless of not hitting for the cycle, Verdugo was more pleased the Red Sox were able to bounce back against the Royals after dropping the series opener on Friday.

“It feels good,” Verdugo said. “I know their record doesn’t really show it too much, but that’s a good team. They have a lot of talent over there and they’re young guys that are hungry and want to make a name in the big league. They’re playing good ball and they’re trying to play spoiler.”

The Red Sox are 5 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers for the final spot in the American League wild-card race with 42 games remaining in the season.

“We’re very realistic about that,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of where the club sits in the standings on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I do believe offensively there’s another run in this team in September. Kind of like everybody gets hot at the same time and then see where it takes us.”

Boston will look to build on the momentum of the win when they face Kansas City in the series finale on Sunday before heading to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday.