Ian Eagle added to his stellar reputation with a fantastic call of a Travis Kelce touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.
“Kelce finds a blank space for the score!” Eagle exclaimed on the CBS broadcast, making reference to the dating rumors involving music star Taylor Swift and the Chiefs tight end.
The third-quarter score gave the Chiefs a 14-6 lead over the host Jaguars.
Kelce reportedly has been “quietly hanging out” with Swift. Swift saw Kelce when she was in New York City a few weeks ago, as reported Tuesday by The Messenger.
Social media loved Eagle’s line and many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to commend the fearless broadcaster.
Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, weighed in on the rumors after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
