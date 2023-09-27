Josh Donaldson apparently didn’t establish himself as a good teammate upon joining the Brewers.

Quite the contrary, in fact.

Donaldson signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in late August after a dreadful five months with the New York Yankees. The 2015 American League MVP eventually was called up to the big leagues Sept. 11, which facilitated a reunion with former Toronto Blue Jays teammate Rowdy Tellez.

Tellez spoke about reuniting with Donaldson on a recent episode of the “Foul Territory” podcast. According to the veteran first baseman, the three-time All-Star’s first impression in the Brewers clubhouse was highlighted by smugness.

“He came in the clubhouse and walked straight by, and I was like, ‘Hey,’ — along with a couple of other words after that — ‘When you walk in the clubhouse, you introduce yourself to your new teammates,” Tellez said, as transcribed by the New York Post. “And he goes, ‘Everybody knows who I am.'”

Donaldson’s crude arrival didn’t stop there. The 37-year-old apparently slighted Tellez about his weight as well.

The Brewers can’t afford to dwell on any potential clubhouse drama at this juncture, though. With five regular-season games left, the National League Central champions must fixate their focus on trying to win a World Series.

