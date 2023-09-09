The Philadelphia Eagles visit the New England Patriots for a Week 1 matchup at Gillette Stadium as the 2023 NFL season gets underway.

In the 21st century, the Patriots have had a number of standout performances when the AFC East meets the NFC East.

There will be another time to break down Tom Brady’s 505-yard performance in Super Bowl LII and Rodney Harrison’s game-clinching interception in Super Bowl XXXIX, as this lookback focuses on recent regular-season meetings.

Brady’s 36-yard reception in 2015 definitely comes to mind in this matchup, although that was one moment instead of a total performance.

Since 2000, New England is 4-1 against Philadelphia.

Within this span, here are 10 of the most memorable Patriots individual performances against the Eagles.

Christian Fauria – Sept. 14, 2003

The two-time Super Bowl champion offered a target for Brady in the red zone as the Patriots offense posted 31 points.

Fauria hauled in two first-half touchdowns off turnovers in a 31-10 win in Philadelphia.

Tedy Bruschi – Sept. 14, 2003

The New England defense held the Eagles to just 10 points on the afternoon. One of the six turnovers forced by the Patriots came on Bruschi’s interception that he returned for a touchdown.

The veteran linebacker also recorded a sack of Donovan McNabb, which would be a trend he’d continue a year later in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Tom Brady – Sept. 14, 2003

The third-year starter played a very efficient game and took advantage of quality field position following Philadelphia turnovers.

Brady completed 30 of his 44 pass attempts for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Asante Samuel – Nov. 25, 2007

As the Patriots continued their quest for a 16-0 regular season, it was the defense that got New England on the board on “Sunday Night Football.”

Just over one minute into the game, Samuel picked off a pass from A.J. Feeley and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

The spark loomed large as the Patriots held on to win 31-28 and move to 11-0 on the season.

Wes Welker – Nov. 25, 2007

Randy Moss might have stood out in the 2007 receiving corps for the Patriots, but Welker consistently racked up catches from Brady to keep the historic offense on schedule.

No. 12 found No. 83 early and often in the win, as Welker tallied 13 receptions for 149 yards to lead the team.

Wes Welker – Nov. 27, 2011

Just over four years after his 13-catch performance, Welker took his strong play against the Eagles to Philadelphia. Once again, the slot receiver opened up the middle of the field with eight catches for 115 yards and a wide-open 41-yard touchdown down the seam.

Kyle Arrington – Nov. 27, 2011

The Patriots did enough on defense for a 38-20 win. Arrington consistently got to the ball with a team-leading 10 tackles.

Tom Brady – Nov. 27, 2011

In a matchup in Philadelphia, Brady opened up the offense through the air in another high-powered performance. The New England quarterback went 24 of 34 passing for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

James White – Dec. 6, 2015

The Eagles earned their lone regular-season win in this five-game stretch by a 35-28 final in an entertaining game in Foxboro.

Despite the loss, White stepped up out of the backfield to fuel the Patriots offensively. The running back excelled as a pass-catcher in this one, tallying 10 receptions for 115 yards as well as a four-yard touchdown.

Julian Edelman – Nov. 17, 2019

The former Kent State quarterback had a chance to show off his arm with a touchdown pass during the 2014 playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens.

In this 17-10 win in Philadelphia, Edelman showed off his passing skills once again. The usual wide receiver took a backward toss from Brady, stepped back and hit Philip Dorsett on a crossing route for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Patriots in front.

Edelman also had five catches for 53 yards.