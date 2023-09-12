FOXBORO, Mass. — Kendrick Bourne was the Patriots’ top offensive playmaker in Week 1, catching six passes and scoring two touchdowns in a narrow loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But after the game, the veteran receiver lamented a play he failed to make.

Bourne wasn’t referring to the pass that bounced off his hands and straight to Darius Slay for an early-game pick-six. That was a high and wild throw from Mac Jones in the pouring rain.

No, the play Bourne wanted back was a third-and-12 with 2:29 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Patriots trailing by five. Jones delivered an on-the-money strike between two Eagles defensive backs while being croaked by D-lineman Milton Williams. It was a superb throw under pressure by the Patriots quarterback, but Bourne couldn’t haul it in.

It would have been far from a routine reception for Bourne, who was blanketed by Slay. But it’s one he says he should have made.

“A drop, honestly,” Bourne said after the Patriots’ 25-20 loss at Gillette Stadium. “I’ve got to make the catch. I pride myself on making tough catches. I’m pretty bummed about that one. I want to show up for my teammates in all areas. Touchdowns are cool, everything’s cool, but a big play like that would have changed the momentum even more. …

“I know I can make that catch, and next time I will.”

A catch there would have given the Patriots a first down just outside the 20-yard line. Instead, they faced a fourth-and-12 that became a fourth-and-17 after a delay of game penalty. They went for it and couldn’t convert — head coach Bill Belichick later admitted they should have punted — then came up empty again after New England’s defense gave the offense another last-gasp drive in the final minute.

That drive reached the Eagles’ 20-yard line but ended when rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte could not get both feet down in bounds on a fourth-and-11 reception. Like Bourne, Boutte said that was a play he should have made.

The Patriots’ offense showed clear signs of improvement Sunday under new coordinator Bill O’Brien but hamstrung itself with drops and errant throws. They’ll look to clean up those mistakes this Sunday night when they host a Miami Dolphins team that scored 36 points but allowed 34 in Week 1.