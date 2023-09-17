Shedeur Sanders channeled his inner Tom Brady on Saturday night at Folsom Field.

Colorado faced a highly unfavorable situation against Colorado State when it was forced to start a drive from its own 2-yard line as it trailed its longtime rival by eight late in the fourth quarter. But Sanders marched the Buffaloes all the way down the field on a game-tying drive, and Colorado went on to win the primetime collision in double overtime.

After the game, Sanders revealed what went through his mind before staging one of the most impressive drives of his young football life to date. In doing so, the junior signal-caller shouted out his high-profile mentor.

“At the 2 (yard line), all I was thinking was Brady mode. That’s it,” Sanders said, as seen on ESPN. “Simple. Brady mode, that’s it. Had too much time out there. We talk after every game. I’m sure he’s going to text me in a second. But that’s all I was thinking, was Brady mode. If he can do it, I know I can do it.”

Brady responded to Sanders’ remarks on Sunday morning, posting a pair of emojis that appeared to signal his seal of approval.

One can assume the postgame text Sanders was expecting from Brady provided the 21-year-old with some motivation. After Sanders dazzled in Colorado’s season opener, the seven-time Super Bowl champion urged Deion Sanders’ son to not be satisfied.