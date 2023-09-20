Tyreek Hill Compliments Patriots Rookie After Sunday Night Battle

When the New England Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins 24-17 on Sunday night, a number of individual battles existed within the contest at Gillette Stadium.

New England rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez got another elite test early in his career with a matchup against speedy Miami receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Pro Bowler got his touches and found the end zone, but Gonzalez played well and helped the Patriots defense limit Hill to five catches for 40 yards. That stat line looks quite different from Week 1 when the Dolphins wideout put up 215 yards and two scores against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gonzalez even caught an interception on a jump ball against Hill on an underthrown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is off to a promising start to his career as Hill noted after the battle.

“I was able to go against the rookie,” Hill said on the “It Needed To Be Said” podcast. “He’s real good. A very lengthy corner. He had some real good speed and technique about him.”

The Patriots defense allowed under 25 points in each of their first two games against elite offenses in the Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite their record, New England is showing a strong defense to start the season.

“They have some real good pieces in over there in New England, man,” Hill added.

Gonzalez and the New England defense look to lead the team to its first win of the season when the Patriots face the New York Jets in Week 3.