Jakobi Meyers was in the process of putting together a strong debut with the Las Vegas Raiders during their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

However, in the final three minutes before Las Vegas snagged a 17-16 victory over Denver, Meyers went down hard. The 26-year-old was bulldozed by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, taking a hit in the head before being removed prematurely from the contest, assisted off the field by two Raiders team trainers and noticeably shaken up.

Shortly after Las Vegas’ season-opening win, a brief update surfaced which revealed that Meyers is now being evaluated for a possible concussion, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Meyers will now need to undergo the NFL’s five-step concussion before becoming eligible to return to the field in time for Week 2.

#Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers is being evaluated for a concussion after that late, penalty-inducing hit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023

That made for a shocking moment, capping off an encouraging first showing from Meyers in a Raiders uniform. The former Patriots wide receiver, now in a clean slate with Las Vegas, joins fellow ex-New Englander Jimmy Garoppolo and head coach Josh McDaniels.

Before taking the hit, Meyers brought down nine of 10 targets, totaling 81 yards with two touchdowns.

“He’s a football player. He’s tough, he does a lot of dirty work,” McDaniels said postgame, per team-provided video. “He blocks in the running game, he can go inside and make plays inside. He’s got good size, can make some things happen on third down or in the red zone. That’s why he’s here. … Always comes up big in big games and today was no different.”