Jakobi Meyers was having a noteworthy debut as his Las Vegas Raiders faced the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. But Meyers’ day then was cut short after a scary hit.

With just under three minutes left and the Raiders leading 17-16, Meyers caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo before he was hit up high by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson at midfield. Meyers remained down as Raiders teammates frantically waved to get their athletic trainers out to the field.

Meyers did not return. He finished the game with a team-leading nine catches on 10 targets for 81 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Meyers signed with the Raiders this offseason after playing his first four seasons with the New England Patriots. The Patriots instead opted to sign receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency.