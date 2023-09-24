The Jets dropped their second straight game Sunday afternoon, but they came very, very close to earning a wild win over their fiercest rival.

Trailing New England 15-10 at MetLife Stadium with one second to play in the fourth quarter, the Jets had one last chance to pull off a miracle from their 46-yard line. After a few seconds of scrambling, quarterback Zach Wilson launched a deep ball toward the end zone that was batted down by Patriots safety Kyle Dugger.

Unfortunately for New England fans, they received a big scare when Dugger’s bat-down went directly in the vicinity of Randall Cobb, who was fairly well-positioned to make a diving catch. But the veteran wide receiver only was able to get a few fingers on the football, and the Patriots held on for their first win of the season.

The Jets NEARLY had the Hail Mary. Went off the fingers of Randall Cobb. pic.twitter.com/pMDJ82BebX — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 24, 2023

New York’s failed Hail Mary attempt sealed New England’s 15th consecutive win over its longtime foe, which matches the Patriots’ longest win streak over a single opponent in franchise history. Bill Belichick and company will have a chance to push it to 16 on Jan. 7 when the AFC East rivals meet at Gillette Stadium for a Week 18 showdown.