Another day, another chapter in the Matt Corral-Patriots saga.

To recap:

— New England first claimed Corral off waivers from the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 31.

— A week and three practices later, the second-year quarterback reportedly left the team without notice, prompting the Patriots to place him on the exempt/left squad list. Head coach Bill Belichick called it a “personal matter” and wouldn’t comment further.

Story continues below advertisement

— After their Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots waived Corral.

— One day later, after he cleared waivers, multiple outlets reported Corral was re-signing to the Patriots’ practice squad.

— On Wednesday morning, those same outlets reported Corral was not, in fact, re-signing, with the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed calling it a “change of plans” on the team’s part.

— Finally, when the NFL released its transaction wire Wednesday afternoon, it indicated Corral visited with the Patriots earlier in the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Does this latest development mean there’s still a chance Corral’s Patriots tenure could continue? Maybe. The wire does not specify when in the day the visit occurred. Or, the Patriots might have determined during Corral’s visit that they did not want to re-sign him after all. The latter seems more likely.

Corral was not at practice Wednesday, and his stall in the Patriots locker room was cleaned out by the time reporters entered later in the day. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe currently are the only pure quarterbacks under contract with New England, with QB/receiver Malik Cunningham developing on the practice squad.

The Patriots are preparing to visit the New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.