Revolution Concede Late Goals, Open Season With 2-2 Draw Vs. Timbers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Revolution began their defense of the Supporters’ Shield with a 2-2 draw against the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Earl Edwards Jr. got the start in goal for the Revolution. Defending MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Matt Turner — who will be moved to Premier League side Arsenal during the summer transfer window — was resting a minor foot injury, according to Revolution reporter Jeff Lemieux.

The Revolution held a 1-0 lead at the break, thanks to a goal from Brandon Bye in the 41st minute.

Nothing better than silencing a home crowd ? pic.twitter.com/1M1nbIBxGR — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) February 27, 2022

Dairon Asprilla scored in the 60th minute to equalize things for Portland, but New England newcomer Sebastian Lletget, who was acquired by the team from LA Galaxy in the offseason, got one back to put the Revolution in front in the 63rd minute.

Yimmi Chara scored in the 78th minute to put the Timbers back in it.