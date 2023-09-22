The drama surrounding Malcolm Brogdon has masked another important Boston Celtics storyline with the team set to open training camp in less than two weeks.

Boston’s biggest offseason acquisition in Kristaps Porzingis is already dealing with plantar fasciitis that kept the 7-foot-3 center from participating in the FIBA World Cup this summer.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens wasn’t concerned about the injury impacting Porzingis’ availability. But will Porzingis be a full participant when the Celtics conduct their first real practice on Oct. 3?

It’s trending like Porzingis will be on the court as The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach had an encouraging update on where the 28-year-old stands in his recovery from the foot injury.

“He has been doing some light on-court work as he ramps up for training camp,” Himmelsbach wrote this week.

That’s certainly a good sign for the Celtics and Porzingis, who was one of a bevy of players to arrive in Boston early ahead of training camp.

And Porzingis seems to have already made a favorable impression on backup point guard Payton Pritchard, who feels the Latvian native can bring a different dynamic to the Celtics.

“I think he’s an unbelievable player who is obviously really tall and can affect the game in a whole different way that we haven’t had, with his ability to shoot and put it on the floor and attack those mismatches,” Pritchard told Himmelsbach. “So I’m looking forward to playing with him, and it’s going to be good.”

The Celtics gave up Marcus Smart along with Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to land Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a three-time deal.

He has dealt with injuries throughout his career as he played 65 games last season for the first time since his second year in the league. Staying healthy allowed Porzingis to put together a sensational season. He scored a career-best 23.2 points per game on 49.8% shooting from the field while also averaging 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks.

All eyes certainly will be on Porzingis once Celtics training camp commences, checking to see if the big man is impacted in any way by his foot injury.