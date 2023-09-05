FOXBORO, Mass. — Pharaoh Brown has his work cut out for him. After signing with the Patriots practice squad last Wednesday and being added to the 53-man roster Monday, the veteran tight end has little time to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But one thing is making life easier for Brown: his prior experience with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Brown entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent time with both the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns. But he joined the Houston Texans in 2020 and played for O’Brien, who was fired a few weeks into the season.

“Bill O’Brien gave me my first shot, coming off the practice squad in Cleveland he signed me to the Texans,” Browns said after Monday’s practice in New England. “Had a good little run in his time when he was there.”

Brown signed with the Indianapolis Colts in March but was released ahead of roster cutdowns. Shortly afterward, the 29-year-old was employed by the Patriots.

“I left Indy and within five hours I was here, practicing the next day,” Brown said. “Being kind of familiar with O’Brien’s offense, it kind of lowers the stress level, you could say.”

Brown hasn’t been an especially productive tight end since entering the NFL. Known more for his blocking, he posted 163 yards in 2020, 171 yards in 2021 and 117 yards in 2022. Brown didn’t spend much time with O’Brien, but he has fond memories of playing in his offense.

“It’s great for a tight end,” said Brown, who will back up Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. “I had my best year with O’Brien. The offense is great, it’s fast, the ball is spread around, and O’Brien always gets it going with his energy. Great guy to play for. I love playing for him.”

Brown hasn’t seen many huge changes from the offense he saw in 2020 to the one he’s learning now.

“For me, it’s very similar,” Brown said. “Over the years he made tweaks, so just learning those tweaks, but the foundation for me is the same. This is my seventh year, and I’ve been around a bunch of different offenses. Around the league, a lot of people run the same stuff but it’s just different terminology. So, for me, it’s pretty easy.”

Considering O’Brien loves utilizing tight ends, and the Patriots only have three of them (including one in Gesicki who isn’t a great blocker), there’s a chance Brown actually sees the field Sunday. New England also could elevate practice squad tight end Matt Sokol if it wants extra insurance.

New England and Philadelphia are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.