Why Robert Saleh Believes Patriots Better Than Many Believe

Don’t include New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh in the group writing off the New England Patriots after their 0-2 start.

Saleh doesn’t view New England’s two losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, which came by a combined 12 points, like most. He sees plenty of positives from the Patriots on film in those games that doesn’t suggest a downfall just yet.

“Defensively, they have one the top units in football,” Saleh told reporters this week, per Patriots.com. “Very underrated unit. Philadelphia is an explosive offense and they held them down. Same thing with Miami. It’s a much better football team than people give it credit for and it’s going to be a challenge Sunday.”

Much of the concern surrounding the Patriots has nothing to do with their defense, but with their lackluster offense. New England yet again lacks explosiveness on that side of the ball and continually makes mistakes, whether it’s turnovers or penalties, that it can’t overcome since the Patriots don’t possess a game-changing weapon.

But even as many put down the Patriots offense, and rightfully so, Saleh believes New England’s attack does have some good tendencies.

“They play a very patient style of football,” Saleh said. “You look from an offensive standpoint, everyone is trying to talk about their demise, but they’ve played two of the better defenses in football and they had 82 plays against Philadelphia and 75 against Miami, so they’re possessing the ball, moving the ball. Albeit it may not look explosive, but they’re moving the football. They play clean.”

Saleh in all likelihood doesn’t truly believe much of what he said, looking to praise the Patriots and not provide any bulletin-board material, like Sauce Gardner did, ahead of their Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots have won 14 straight games against their division rival, a streak Saleh will look to put an end to.

And if he can guide New York to a win, the Jets might put the Patriots toward an all-out collapse, no matter if Saleh thinks that’s actually happening.