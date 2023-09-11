Rising Yankees Prospect Injured Before Series Vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees start a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Monday and will do so without the team’s recent sparkplug.

Jasson Domínguez will miss the remainder of the season as well as a chunk of 2024 after tearing his UCL, New York manager Aaron Boone told reporters, per MLB.com. The 20-year-old will undergo Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees No. 2 prospect had been on a notable hot streak since making his Major League Baseball debut Sept. 1. He hit four home runs in eight games with a .980 OPS.

Domínguez rewarded the Yankees for the quick call-up prior to the injury. New York will now be without one of its most exciting young players.

Story continues below advertisement

The Yankees head to Fenway Park on Monday night to start a four-game set against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.