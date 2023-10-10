Asante Samuel Launches Tom Brady Take About ‘Terrible’ Patriots

Asante Samuel believes the Patriots are one piece away from being a Super Bowl-caliber team.

The former New England cornerback didn’t float an ordinary piece, however.

In a Monday interview with TMZ, Samuel was asked what the Patriots can do to turn the tides after their 1-4 start to the season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection’s suggestion for New England to reunite with Tom Brady was pretty outlandish in itself, but Samuel took it to the next level by explaining how the legendary quarterback could improve his old team.

“This is what they can do: Tom Brady, right now, he can win a Super Bowl for the New England Patriots,” Samuel told TMZ. “So, bring him back ’cause he can win. This terrible team that everybody sees is terrible — he can come right now and win the Super Bowl for the New England Patriots.”

Patriots fans surely are missing Brady more now than ever after watching Mac Jones get benched in back-to-back games. But the fact of the matter is, New England is going to have to roll with Jones or an even worse option, Bailey Zappe, behind center for the remainder of the season.

Perhaps New England will turn the page at QB heading into the 2024 campaign. After all, the Patriots could be in contention for one of the top picks in next year’s draft.