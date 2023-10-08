Mac Jones struggled once again for the New England Patriots on Sunday with a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The third-year quarterback went 12-for-22 with 100 passing yards and two interceptions. For the second straight week, Bailey Zappe replaced Jones in the second half.

Despite his major struggles in back-to-back blowout losses, multiple teammates still voiced their public support of Jones.

After his first interception, New England co-captain and defensive end Deatrich Wise took time on the sideline to encourage his quarterback.

“It was just some words of encouragement,” Wise told reporters after the game, per a team-provided video. “… (My belief in Jones is) still strong.”

Among the offensive skills players, Kendrick Bourne feels that the New England pass-catchers can do more to help Jones.

“Just making the hard catches,” Bourne told reporters after the loss, per NESN’s Dakota Randall. “Making the tight window throws and tight window catches. Just supporting him. Working hard at practice. Putting in work every day.”

After throwing for four touchdowns over the first two games, Jones has had one scoring pass with four interceptions since.

Jones will look to reset his performance and drive the offense next Sunday in a road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.