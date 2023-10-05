Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In N.E.: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will close out their preseason schedule Thursday night, taking on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

In its final preparations for the regular season, Boston will roll out a lineup with both youth and experience. The top three lines for Thursday include holdovers like Brad Marchand, Jake DeBrusk, Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, while introducing newcomers Jesper Boqvist, Matt Poitras and Morgan Geekie.

If everything goes to plan, that unit could be the one representing the Bruins in their season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 11.

Charlie Coyle will center the top line with Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk on his wings, while Poitras will continue to work with a familiar face (Trent Frederic) as well as a new one (Geekie).

The Bruins dropped four of five exhibition gamess thus far.

Puck drop from MSG is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and can be watched on TNT.

Here are projected lines and defensive pairings ahead of Bruins-Rangers:

BOSTON BRUINS

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Jesper Boqvist — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic — Matt Poitras — Morgan Geekie

A.J. Greer — John Beecher — Patrick Brown

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

NEW YORK RANGERS

Lineups will be updated when available.