The Phillies can punch a return ticket to the National League Championship Series on Thursday night.

Philadelphia and Atlanta are set to meet for Game 4 of their NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. The visitors will give the ball to Spencer Strider, who took the loss in Game 1, while the reigning Senior Circut champs will turn to southpaw Ranger Suarez.

If Bryce Harper and company win a second straight game, they will book a date with the Arizona Diamondbacks. If the Braves prevail, the division rivals will meet for a winner-take-all showdown at Truist Park on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Phillies Game 4:

When: Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS