Celtics Rumors: Boston Adds Versatile Big After Jrue Holiday Trade

The Celtics’ trade for Jrue Holiday will command the Sunday headlines, but Boston reportedly made a move on the margins as well.

The Celtics are finalizing a training camp deal with free agent Wenyen Gabriel, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Gabriel is expected to compete for a reserve big man spot in Boston.

Gabriel's strong play for South Sudan in the FIBA World Cup this summer helped secure the team's first-ever spot in the 2024 Olympics. Gabriel averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for South Sudan, and has worked out for the Celtics in Boston in recent weeks. https://t.co/8etl9lFNRo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2023

The 26-year-old Gabriel has played 145 games across four NBA seasons. He spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers and played 68 games. He averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15 minutes per contest.

Gabriel’s addition comes after the 6-foot-9, 205-pound big man worked out for the Celtics in recent weeks. He played high school basketball at Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., before transferring to Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts.

Boston traded high-flying center Robert Williams in order to acquire Holiday. It means Gabriel now will join a group of big men which is headlined by Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet.