Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Leaves Game With Non-Contact Injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been in the news for all the right reasons lately, receiving quite the spotlight for his blossoming relationship with Taylor Swift.

Things have taken quite a turn, however.

Kelce went down with a non-contact injury in the Chiefs’ matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The 34-year-old slipped after catching a ball in the flat, falling to the turf without being touched. He got up and limped to the sideline before being taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Travis Kelce hurt his right foot/leg on this play, a non-contact injury, and then headed to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/ogfEu6iIOB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

Kelce was visibly frustrated, throwing his helmet to the ground on the sideline.

Kelce has been unbelievably durable throughout his career, missing just four games in the last nine seasons. He missed the Chiefs’ season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has continued to play at a high level, catching 17 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns this season.