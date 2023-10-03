Taylor Swift has taken the NFL by storm, and her influence isn’t likely to wane anytime soon.

Swift’s romantic endeavor with Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce created a fever among her fans, and Swifties showed their influence with high TV ratings, especially in female demographics, and an increase in Kelce’s jersey sales.

When Swift attended Kansas City’s Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears, things really exploded, and her appearance last Sunday at MetLife Stadium also seemed to have an influence on “Sunday Night Football” ratings.

There are some party poopers who want the focus to be on the on-field product, but when six teams fail to score a touchdown in Week 4, those fans would be lying if they said they’d rather watch Daniel Jones play football than get in on the Swift fun.

It’s unknown, as of Tuesday, if Swift will be at U.S. Bank Stadium when the Chiefs play the Vikings this Sunday, but one Minnesota defender would welcome the Grammy Award winner.

“Oh man, the social media is going crazy,” Byron Murphy said, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “And I’m not hating against it. That’s the world we’re living in. Is she going to come to this game? We’re locked in, but that would be something. I’ve been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool, for sure.

“Not for him, because we’re going to try to get our hands on him in front of her.”

On a matchup against Kelce, Murphy added: “I’m going to say something to him to get him going.”

Hopefully, the 25-year-old isn’t too mean with his comments, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if that tactic continues as long as Kelce and Swift continue to “hang out.”