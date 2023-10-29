Ex-Bruin Joe Thornton Announces Retirement In Fitting Fashion

Joe Thornton’s remarkable NHL career finally has come to a close.

Thornton announced his retirement from professional hockey in a video put out by the San Jose Sharks’ official social media channels Saturday. And it was only right that “Jumbo Joe,” one of the most entertaining NHL characters of his generation, showed off his big personality in the clip.

“Hey. Judging how many people keep asking me, I guess I have to tell you. I’m officially retired from the NHL,” a shirtless Thornton said. “Thought you guys would have figured it out sooner, but you kept asking, so here I am retiring. I have so much love for the game of hockey and for countless number of people that helped this kid’s dream become a reality. And if you’re looking for me, you’ll know where to find me. I’ll be at the rink. Peace and love.”

Thornton broke into the NHL as the No. 1 overall pick by the Bruins in 1997. The London, Ontario native played the first seven-plus seasons of his NHL career in Boston, where he captained three teams. Thornton also won the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in his 2005-06 campaign split between the B’s and the Sharks.

The legendary centerman’s career will be defined by his longevity, as he played 23 NHL seasons and logged his swan song in the league at age 42. At the time of his retirement, Thornton owned the NHL’s all-time record for most games played by a No. 1 overall pick in an entry draft with a whopping 1,714.

Following his run on Causeway Street, Thornton played 14-plus seasons in San Jose followed by single-campaign stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. His No. 19 figures to be retired by the Sharks in due time.