Ex-Celtic Jae Crowder Might Need To Brush Up On His Spelling

NBA media day is a time when teams can express their optimism heading into a new season, and it’s also a time for fun and shenanigans.

That was the approach ESPN Madison took when it asked what seemingly was an easy trivia question: “Do you know the four teams in the NBA that have a ‘Z’ in their name?”

Many Milwaukee Bucks players were stumped. And former Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder gave baffling answers.

“Spurs. Oh nah, I’m tripping,” Crowder said. “Phoenix. No? Uh, oh, Utah. And who else? What’s the other one? Oh, Washington.”

Story continues below advertisement

For those who might not have guessed right away, the four teams are the Jazz, Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

The host seemed to think Crowder might have gone with the “Spurz” or “Sunz” spelling, but it’s still head-scratching to hear the 33-year-old give such wild answers — especially because he spent two seasons playing in Phoenix, where the team’s name presumably was spelled correctly on his jersey.

Though his teammate MarJon Beauchamp threw out the Cleveland Cavaliers, so his answer arguably wasn’t the worst.