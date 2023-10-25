Scott Zolak doesn’t believe Bill Belichick currently is coaching his final season with the Patriots.

That might be viewed as an obvious take in the wake of Sunday’s surprising news, which claimed Belichick agreed to a “lucrative, long-term” new contract with New England over the offseason. But as many insiders and reporters pointed out after the bombshell dropped, the reported new deal doesn’t necessarily mean Belichick will be back on the sideline in Foxboro next season. And Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly has discussed the possibility of moving on from his longtime colleague.

But Zolak, a former Patriots quarterback who now works as a radio color commentator for New England, believes Belichick still has a few more years left in him at Patriot Place.

“I think he’s here two more years,” Zolak said Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I think that’s the cut date. I don’t think it’s year to year. I don’t think that guy operates year to year. Meaning, I think they would love, as an ownership, to operate year to year. I think Bill wanted some more security.”

The reported contract might give Belichick that security on paper, but his hold on his longtime job might loosen up if the results aren’t there. If the future Pro Football Hall of Famer isn’t able to string together more wins like last Sunday’s, Kraft might become restless due to another lost season.

Belichick will try to earn another signature win Sunday when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins.