FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s a long and storied history of players rising to prominence with the Patriots, leaving to play for other clubs and then ultimately finding their way back to New England.

Deion Branch did it. Patrick Chung, too. Brian Hoyer came back twice. Jamie Collins did so three times. Other notables include Andre Carter, LeGarrette Blount, Trent Brown, Ben Watson, Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, Brandon Bolden, Tully Banta-Cain, Martellus Bennett, Trey Flowers and Malcolm Butler.

On Wednesday, the Patriots added another name to that list, reacquiring old friend J.C. Jackson from the Los Angeles Chargers for a swap of late-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Chargers reportedly agreed to pay the bulk of Jackson’s salary to facilitate the deal, which gives New England some sorely needed cornerback help following Christian Gonzalez’s likely season-ending shoulder injury.

Jackson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots before landing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with LA in 2022. The Chargers quickly regretted that signing, as Jackson wound up playing just seven uninspiring games for them.

The Patriots, though, remember the type of player Jackson was just a few short years ago. Three players who overlapped with the 28-year-old in 2021 — the best season of Jackson’s career to date — celebrated his impending return.

“J.C. is a great player,” quarterback Mac Jones said before Wednesday’s Patriots practice. “Obviously, he taught me a lot my rookie year. (He’s) just aggressive. There’s a lot of corners who play like him, but he’s very unique. He’s fast. He’s aggressive. He has a very good knack for the ball. He’s a really good player.”

“He was around the ball, it seemed, all the time. So I’m excited to have a guy like that back in this scheme.” Patriots tight end Hunter Henry on J.C. Jackson

Jackson had more interceptions (23) than any other NFL player during his four seasons in New England, earning the nickname “Mr. INT.” In 2021, he tallied eight INTs and an NFL-best 23 passes defended to earn Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

The Patriots have just one total interception through four games this season, tied for second-fewest in the league.

“That year, he made a lot of plays, that’s for sure,” said tight end Hunter Henry, who signed with the Patriots before the 2021 campaign. “He was a ballhawk. He was around the ball, it seemed, all the time. So I’m excited to have a guy like that back in this scheme. He made a lot of plays when I was here, and I’m excited to see him do that again.”

Jackson, who thrived when playing man coverage and attacking the football, was a poor fit for Brandon Staley’s zone-based scheme in LA. He was one of Pro Football Focus’s lowest-graded cornerbacks over the last two seasons, and Staley outright benched him for the Chargers’ last two games.

The Patriots will hope Jackson’s return to their familiar defense can get his career back on track. They badly need him to quickly integrate, stay healthy and play well as they deal with injuries to not just Gonzalez, but Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, too, none of whom were available for Sunday’s blowout loss to Dallas.

Jackson’s first game back could come this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

“He had great years when he was here,” linebacker Jahlani Tavai said. “I’m excited to see him back in a Patriot uniform. When he does get back in the building, that’ll be exciting.”