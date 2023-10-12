Former Patriots Wideout Released By Broncos After Five Games

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey is back on the market after a brief five-game run with the Denver Broncos.

A rough five-game run.

The Broncos released Humphrey from their active roster Wednesday as Denver looks to navigate through its AFC West-worst 1-4 start. The move comes just days before Denver’s upcoming matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, following its 31-21 loss to the New York Jets.

The undrafted Texas product spent six games with the Patriots in 2022 before making the final roster cuts and signing to Denver’s practice squad.

Story continues below advertisement

Humphrey, 25, racked up four receptions and 26 yards with one touchdown, playing just three games while sitting out twice. He becomes the second wide receiver to get cut by Denver in the past 24 hours, joining Michael Bandy.

Denver now has an open spot on its 53-man active roster.

That puts the Broncos on the clock, working a tight window before taking the field in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium.