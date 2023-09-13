Lil’Jordan Humphrey did enough to impress Sean Payton and the Broncos in his debut with the team, and it prompted Denver to elevate the pass-catcher ahead of Week 2.

Humphrey has been promoted to Denver’s 53-man roster, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Humphrey, who spent the 2022 campaign with the New England Patriots, played 70% of offensive snaps in Denver’s Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He caught both passes thrown to him for 11 yards and one first down.

Humphrey signed with the Broncos in March. Humphrey was released by the Patriots in October 2022, but then resigned with the team. He played in each of the Patriots’ first six games last season, after a strong preseason, but contributed just two catches for 20 yards.