FOXBORO, Mass. — We all could feel it coming.

There was blood in the water with the 1-3 Patriots coming off the worst loss in Bill Belichick’s career, and Mac Jones coming off his worst game as a pro. At the first sign of trouble in Sunday’s game against the Saints, New England fans would let Jones and his teammates hear it.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Jones was booed early and often before getting pulled late in the Patriots’ humiliating 34-0 home loss to New Orleans. The 25-year-old quarterback threw for just 110 yards while committing three turnovers before watching Bailey Zappe enter to a standing ovation from a half-empty stadium.

Zappe, whom Patriots fans have an odd fetish over, wasn’t much better, completing three of nine passes for 22 yards.

Obviously, this is nothing new. Ever since last season’s disastrous evening against the Chicago Bears, Patriots fans have jumped at the chance to jeer Jones and the Patriots offense.

But do the constant boos and negativity make it even more difficult for a struggling offense to focus and execute?

“Not really,” Jones said during his postgame news conference. “I think, obviously, it wasn’t very good. And everyone’s frustrated. And we have to do things differently and better to put out a better product, really.

“So, everyone’s frustrated. Of course, we’re frustrated. And at the end of the day, you just have to turn that into action. So, gotta work hard and try and fix this.”

It probably is best that the Patriots are hitting the road next weekend to visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Getting away from the increasingly hostile Gillette Stadium powder keg might alleviate some of the mounting pressure.

To that end, Belichick after the game indicated Jones will start next Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Patriots head coach left himself some wiggle room, but he went out of his way to defend Jones — in his own way.

Regardless, at 1-4, the Patriots have bigger problems than boos or how Belichick feels about any of his players. They aren’t a good team, and the season is slipping away.