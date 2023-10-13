The Patriots play the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday, and Jakobi Meyers’ infamous play from last season most likely will be highlighted when the fifth-year wide receiver goes against his former team.

New England chose not to re-sign Meyers this past offseason and instead made JuJu Smith-Schuster a priority, a decision that hasn’t paid off well for the Patriots in the first five weeks of the season.

Meyers joked about not returning to the Patriots, but months after the decision, the wideout was ready to move on.

“Nah, I’m not a dude that probably needs more motivation than I already have,” Meyers told reporters this week, per team-provided video. “I’m just going out there being me. Just enjoy it, that’s what comes to me.”

Story continues below advertisement

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the CBS broadcast showed a replay of Meyers’ infamous blunder from last season, where he tried to throw a lateral to Mac Jones only for it to be intercepted by Chandler Jones, who then ran it for a game-winning touchdown.

It was a mistake Meyers owned up to, and it’s one he’s content with being associated with.

“I probably get a joke like that once a day at this point,” Meyers said. “I’m just rolling with the punches.”

Meyers can get his redemption this Sunday and do it at the expense of his former team.