Multiple former teammates will face each other this Sunday when the Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, but revenge will be the last thing on Jakobi Meyers’ mind.

The former New England receiver spoke to reporters Thursday, and he admitted there isn’t any animosity between him and the Patriots after they chose not to re-sign the 26-year-old. The Pats instead chose to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster — a decision New England has yet to reap the benefits of.

Meyers simply has football on the mind, which was why he didn’t take any victory laps when the Patriots suffered an embarrassing home loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

“Nah, if anything, it made me feel bad for them because like I said, I got a lot of friends, a lot of family over there,” Meyers told reporters, per team-provided video. “So I want them to play their best ball. I want us to play our best ball. It’s really about inspiring kids and everybody else that’s watching. I’m gonna go out there and put my best foot forward, and I hope they do the same.”

The decision to not re-sign Meyers likely will continue to be a talking point heading into Sunday and only will be magnified if the fifth-year receiver has a good game against his former team.

New England knows what the task at hand will be in Week 6, and it will hope to have its secondary at full strength to take on Meyers and Davante Adams on Sunday.